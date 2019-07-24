SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.96% in the June 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 39.97% to Rs 6655.02 croreNet profit of SBI Life Insurance Company rose 4.96% to Rs 371.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 354.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 6655.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 4754.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales6655.024754.52 40 OPM %5.487.21 -PBDT377.84363.25 4 PBT377.84363.25 4 NP371.90354.31 5
