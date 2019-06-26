Volumes soar at Century Plyboards (India) Ltd counter

-
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 117.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5406 shares
NLC India Ltd, D B Corp Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 June 2019.
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 117.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5406 shares. The stock gained 0.64% to Rs.158.00. Volumes stood at 4473 shares in the last session.
NLC India Ltd clocked volume of 10.07 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 48.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20598 shares. The stock gained 0.71% to Rs.64.25. Volumes stood at 14579 shares in the last session.
D B Corp Ltd registered volume of 6339 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1633 shares. The stock rose 0.51% to Rs.195.80. Volumes stood at 4575 shares in the last session.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 1.27 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34267 shares. The stock increased 4.76% to Rs.707.05. Volumes stood at 1.14 lakh shares in the last session.
T.V. Today Network Ltd registered volume of 5349 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 2.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1827 shares. The stock rose 6.22% to Rs.274.15. Volumes stood at 1640 shares in the last session.
