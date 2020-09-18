SCI to commences new direct container & break-bulk cargo shipping services

-
To flag off maiden direct voyage on 21 SeptemberShipping Corporation of India will commence new direct Container & Break-bulk Cargo Shipping Service under the umbrella of Ministry of Shipping with the support of Ministry of External affairs. This maiden direct voyage between India and Maldives is scheduled to be flagged off from Tuticorin on 21 September, 2020.
