Security & Intelligence Services India consolidated net profit declines 23.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 2166.73 crore

Net profit of Security & Intelligence Services India declined 23.89% to Rs 57.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 2166.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2008.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2166.732008.405.576.09106.4185.5077.8756.0757.1075.02

