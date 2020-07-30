Security & Intelligence Services India consolidated net profit declines 23.89% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 2166.73 croreNet profit of Security & Intelligence Services India declined 23.89% to Rs 57.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 2166.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2008.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2166.732008.40 8 OPM %5.576.09 -PBDT106.4185.50 24 PBT77.8756.07 39 NP57.1075.02 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU