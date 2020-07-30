JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Available Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Security & Intelligence Services India consolidated net profit declines 23.89% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 2166.73 crore

Net profit of Security & Intelligence Services India declined 23.89% to Rs 57.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 75.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 2166.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2008.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2166.732008.40 8 OPM %5.576.09 -PBDT106.4185.50 24 PBT77.8756.07 39 NP57.1075.02 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU