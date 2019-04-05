Sensex, Nifty climb on upbeat global stocks

Key equity indices bounced back on Friday, after sliding in past two trading sessions. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 177.51 points or 0.46% to 38,862.23, as per the provisional closing data. The rose 67.95 points or 0.59% to 11,665.95, as per the provisional closing data. Gains were supported by upbeat global cues amid hopes of an end to the skirmish between US and

Indices opened higher and hit fresh intraday high in early trade. Shares pared gains in morning trade. Barometers turned range bound in early afternoon trade. Indices firmed up once again in afternoon trade and hit fresh intraday high in late trade.

Broader market outperform the Sensex. Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.63%. The BSE Small-Cap was up 0.72%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On BSE, 1514 shares rose and 1054 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged.

(up 3.62%), (up 2.48%), (up 2.38%), (up 2.02%), (up 1.45%) and (up 1.45%), were the major Sensex gainers.

(down 1.36%), (down 1.24%), (down 0.6%), (down 0.58%) and (down 0.42%), were the major Sensex losers.

rose 1.99%. The company said that following the inspection by the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at the from 21 to 28 January 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 4 April 2019.

On the economic front, Ratings reportedly kept India's sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. India's ratings balance a strong medium-term growth outlook and relative external resilience stemming from strong foreign reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural factors, reports added citing report.

Overseas, shares in and rose on Friday as investors watched for more details about a potential trade deal between and the US. The stock markets in and Hong Kong are closed on Friday for a holiday. Traders will likely keep a close watch on upcoming US non-farm payrolls due later today.

Data released on Thursday showed that German factory orders fell at their sharpest rate in two years.

Chinese said a new consensus has been reached between China and the US on the text of a trade agreement that they are negotiating, according to official state news website

on Thursday said the and China were a month from a potentially "epic" trade agreement.

US stocks closed mostly higher Thursday, as investors continued to monitor trade talks between the US and China.

On the data front, new applications for unemployment benefits fell to 202,000 in the week ended March 30, the lowest level since 1969, the government said.

