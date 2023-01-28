Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 1747.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.33% to Rs 555.81 croreNet profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 1747.19% to Rs 111.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.33% to Rs 555.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 334.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales555.81334.16 66 OPM %26.964.56 -PBDT160.0318.07 786 PBT148.448.07 1739 NP111.576.04 1747
