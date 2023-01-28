Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit rises 1747.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 66.33% to Rs 555.81 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards rose 1747.19% to Rs 111.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 66.33% to Rs 555.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 334.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.555.81334.1626.964.56160.0318.07148.448.07111.576.04

