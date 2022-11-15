Setubandhan Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 150.82% to Rs 16.88 croreNet profit of Setubandhan Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 150.82% to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.886.73 151 OPM %7.88-22.29 -PBDT1.74-1.71 LP PBT1.44-2.04 LP NP1.18-1.97 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
