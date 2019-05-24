Shantai Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.93 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales reported at Rs 2.94 croreNet profit of Shantai Industries reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.90% to Rs 9.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.940 0 9.3951.88 -82 OPM %96.600 -33.12-0.04 - PBDT2.84-0.60 LP 3.14-0.07 LP PBT2.83-0.61 LP 3.12-0.10 LP NP1.93-0.61 LP 2.22-0.09 LP
