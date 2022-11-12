Sharda Ispat standalone net profit declines 85.23% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.70% to Rs 35.01 croreNet profit of Sharda Ispat declined 85.23% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.70% to Rs 35.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.0135.98 -3 OPM %1.403.92 -PBDT0.391.39 -72 PBT0.191.21 -84 NP0.130.88 -85
