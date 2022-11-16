Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.41 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sharika Enterprises standalone net profit declines 84.36% in the March 2022 quarter
Interest rate sensitive stocks in spotlight ahead of RBI's policy decision
Jyoti Structures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Telecom shares edge higher
-
Sales decline 22.42% to Rs 4.43 croreNet Loss of Sharika Enterprises reported to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.42% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.435.71 -22 OPM %-47.86-6.13 -PBDT-2.34-0.25 -836 PBT-2.40-0.33 -627 NP-2.41-0.32 -653
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU