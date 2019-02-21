Sharp spurt in Central Bank of India

is quoting at Rs 31.45, up 5.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 51.98% in last one year as compared to a 3.71% slide in and a 12.33% slide in the PSU Bank index.

is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31.45, up 5.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 10767.8. The Sensex is at 35875.7, up 0.33%. has slipped around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 8.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2742.65, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

