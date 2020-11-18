Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20466 shares

Thermax Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Adani Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 November 2020.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd saw volume of 3.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20466 shares. The stock increased 8.24% to Rs.928.55. Volumes stood at 42687 shares in the last session.

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33222 shares. The stock increased 2.89% to Rs.820.00. Volumes stood at 62279 shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd recorded volume of 60884 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4840 shares. The stock gained 11.03% to Rs.5,995.05. Volumes stood at 26282 shares in the last session.

HFCL Ltd clocked volume of 297.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 14.50% to Rs.19.35. Volumes stood at 71.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 231.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.63% to Rs.338.00. Volumes stood at 151.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)