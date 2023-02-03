Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.30% to Rs 816.98 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 9.48% to Rs 60.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.30% to Rs 816.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 881.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales816.98881.30 -7 OPM %9.2710.78 -PBDT99.03116.93 -15 PBT76.6397.02 -21 NP60.5366.87 -9

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:37 IST

