Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 9.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.30% to Rs 816.98 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 9.48% to Rs 60.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.30% to Rs 816.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 881.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.816.98881.309.2710.7899.03116.9376.6397.0260.5366.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)