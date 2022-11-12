Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 56.33 croreNet profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 9.64% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 56.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.3356.69 -1 OPM %19.5521.17 -PBDT10.9811.96 -8 PBT8.159.32 -13 NP5.536.12 -10
