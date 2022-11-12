Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 9.64% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.64% to Rs 56.33 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 9.64% to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.64% to Rs 56.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.3356.6919.5521.1710.9811.968.159.325.536.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)