Shriram City Union Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 100 cr

Shriram City Union Finance announced that the Banking and Securities Management Committee of the company on 15 June 2021 has approved the issue of Redeemable Secured Non Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to 1000 NCDs amounting to Rs 100 crore in one or more tranches on Private Placement basis.
