JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit declines 90.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Shriram City Union Finance consolidated net profit declines 42.62% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

IIFL Wealth Management reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.96 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 431.62 crore

Net loss of IIFL Wealth Management reported to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 83.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 431.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 364.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.29% to Rs 201.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 374.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 1503.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1551.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales431.62364.25 18 1503.081551.14 -3 OPM %38.7261.42 -53.5362.04 - PBDT24.23135.31 -82 327.44559.44 -41 PBT14.17127.66 -89 286.42537.93 -47 NP-2.9683.53 PL 201.16374.55 -46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU