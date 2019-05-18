JUST IN
Sical Logistics consolidated net profit declines 12.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.62% to Rs 426.45 crore

Net profit of Sical Logistics declined 12.87% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.62% to Rs 426.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 372.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.45% to Rs 18.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 1524.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1194.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales426.45372.06 15 1524.941194.24 28 OPM %12.3312.80 -11.3214.45 - PBDT37.6630.22 25 114.48115.83 -1 PBT19.5913.95 40 42.5353.07 -20 NP6.167.07 -13 18.2634.10 -46

