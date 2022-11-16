Silgo Retail standalone net profit declines 31.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.48% to Rs 5.70 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail declined 31.67% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.48% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.708.7010.5311.950.570.800.560.780.410.60

