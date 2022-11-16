Silgo Retail standalone net profit declines 31.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.48% to Rs 5.70 croreNet profit of Silgo Retail declined 31.67% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.48% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.708.70 -34 OPM %10.5311.95 -PBDT0.570.80 -29 PBT0.560.78 -28 NP0.410.60 -32
