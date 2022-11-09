Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 274.65 croreNet loss of Sintex Plastics Technology reported to Rs 37.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 30.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 274.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 245.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales274.65245.81 12 OPM %-2.8220.15 -PBDT-10.5747.42 PL PBT-35.4631.76 PL NP-37.9130.66 PL
