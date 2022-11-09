JUST IN
Sintex Plastics Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.73% to Rs 274.65 crore

Net loss of Sintex Plastics Technology reported to Rs 37.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 30.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.73% to Rs 274.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 245.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales274.65245.81 12 OPM %-2.8220.15 -PBDT-10.5747.42 PL PBT-35.4631.76 PL NP-37.9130.66 PL

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:28 IST

