Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 502.18 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 24.44% to Rs 51.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 502.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 563.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.502.18563.1915.1118.0783.46105.8068.1991.6251.8768.65

