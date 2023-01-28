Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.83% to Rs 502.18 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 24.44% to Rs 51.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.83% to Rs 502.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 563.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales502.18563.19 -11 OPM %15.1118.07 -PBDT83.46105.80 -21 PBT68.1991.62 -26 NP51.8768.65 -24
