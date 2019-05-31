SJVN standalone net profit rises 245.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 133.52% to Rs 805.16 crore

Net profit of rose 245.26% to Rs 458.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 133.52% to Rs 805.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 344.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.38% to Rs 1364.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1224.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 2655.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2229.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

