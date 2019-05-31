SJVN standalone net profit rises 245.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 133.52% to Rs 805.16 croreNet profit of SJVN rose 245.26% to Rs 458.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 132.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 133.52% to Rs 805.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 344.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.38% to Rs 1364.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1224.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 2655.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2229.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales805.16344.79 134 2655.772229.97 19 OPM %77.6359.79 -76.6175.72 - PBDT706.65295.75 139 2239.882012.88 11 PBT605.69211.21 187 1849.621648.37 12 NP458.92132.92 245 1364.291224.88 11
