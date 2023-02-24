Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sky Gold Ltd, Megasoft Ltd, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd and Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2023.

Skipper Ltd soared 13.89% to Rs 104.1 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19611 shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold Ltd surged 13.48% to Rs 327.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9715 shares in the past one month.

Megasoft Ltd spiked 11.24% to Rs 28.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21259 shares in the past one month.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd gained 9.79% to Rs 69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4849 shares in the past one month.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd advanced 7.68% to Rs 202.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16381 shares in the past one month.

