JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Olectra Greentech spurts on developing Hydrogen bus in partnership with Reliance

Bharat Forge to house all defense related investments under Kalyani Strategic Systems
Business Standard

Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital Market 

Sky Gold Ltd, Megasoft Ltd, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd and Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2023.

Sky Gold Ltd, Megasoft Ltd, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd and Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2023.

Skipper Ltd soared 13.89% to Rs 104.1 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 36790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19611 shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold Ltd surged 13.48% to Rs 327.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9715 shares in the past one month.

Megasoft Ltd spiked 11.24% to Rs 28.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 44970 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21259 shares in the past one month.

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd gained 9.79% to Rs 69. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4849 shares in the past one month.

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd advanced 7.68% to Rs 202.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10196 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16381 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU