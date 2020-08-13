SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 338.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.19% to Rs 63.11 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 338.67% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.19% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.63.1176.216.97-1.946.332.744.591.093.290.75

