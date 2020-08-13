SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 338.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.19% to Rs 63.11 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 338.67% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.19% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 76.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.1176.21 -17 OPM %6.97-1.94 -PBDT6.332.74 131 PBT4.591.09 321 NP3.290.75 339
