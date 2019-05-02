Sky Industries standalone net profit declines 71.83% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.81% to Rs 14.66 croreNet profit of Sky Industries declined 71.83% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.81% to Rs 14.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.14% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 58.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.6612.55 17 58.1452.96 10 OPM %7.1613.23 -8.779.65 - PBDT0.831.33 -38 4.344.16 4 PBT0.321.08 -70 3.043.18 -4 NP0.200.71 -72 1.781.76 1
