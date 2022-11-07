SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.91% to Rs 301.43 croreNet profit of SMC Global Securities declined 42.78% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 287.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales301.43287.32 5 OPM %21.5128.95 -PBDT46.0269.84 -34 PBT40.5765.12 -38 NP29.4751.50 -43
