SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 42.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of SMC Global Securities declined 42.78% to Rs 29.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.91% to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 287.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.301.43287.3221.5128.9546.0269.8440.5765.1229.4751.50

