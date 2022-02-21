Snowman Logistics constructs temp-controlled warehouses in Coimbatore and Pune

-
ALSO READ
Snowman Logistics sets up warehouse in Coimbatore and fulfilment centre in Pune
Snowman Logistics starts new temperature controlled warehouse in Siliguri
Gandhiji's films to be preserved for more than 500 years with Piql-Norway Technology
Mahindra Logistics jumps after warehouse deal with LOGOS
ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 746.67% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Snowman Logistics has completed the construction of a temperature controlled warehouse at Coimbatore and the facility has become operational during February 2022. The total capacity of the facility is 4020 Pallets. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 Deg Centigrade with 8 chambers, 6 loading bays with related infrastructure that includes G+5 racking system, modern handling equipment and ample refrigerated truck parking space. The facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling and transportation of quick service restaurants, poultry, ready-to-eat food, ice cream, dairy products, confectionery & bakery products, seafood, fruits & vegetables, pharma, and other products.
Snowman also starts its SnowServe facility - a fulfilment centre for Amazon India in Pune.
Amazon will be using this facility for the delivery of FMCG perishables including vegetables, fruits, eggs, frozen food, and groceries in the city. The facility is spread across 12,000 sqft area and has sorting, grading, packing and labeling process lines. It is also equipped with storage for grocery, FMCG and temperature controlled products. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 Deg Centigrade with 3 no of chambers, 3 loading bays with related infrastructure that includes racking system, modern handling equipment and ample refrigerated truck parking space.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU