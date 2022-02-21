Snowman Logistics constructs temp-controlled warehouses in Coimbatore and Pune

Snowman Logistics has completed the construction of a temperature controlled warehouse at Coimbatore and the facility has become operational during February 2022. The total capacity of the facility is 4020 Pallets. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 Deg Centigrade with 8 chambers, 6 loading bays with related infrastructure that includes G+5 racking system, modern handling equipment and ample refrigerated truck parking space. The facility will mainly cater to the storage, handling and transportation of quick service restaurants, poultry, ready-to-eat food, ice cream, dairy products, confectionery & bakery products, seafood, fruits & vegetables, pharma, and other products.

Snowman also starts its SnowServe facility - a fulfilment centre for Amazon India in Pune.

Amazon will be using this facility for the delivery of FMCG perishables including vegetables, fruits, eggs, frozen food, and groceries in the city. The facility is spread across 12,000 sqft area and has sorting, grading, packing and labeling process lines. It is also equipped with storage for grocery, FMCG and temperature controlled products. It is a multi-temperature facility designed to store products ranging from ambient temperature to -25 Deg Centigrade with 3 no of chambers, 3 loading bays with related infrastructure that includes racking system, modern handling equipment and ample refrigerated truck parking space.

