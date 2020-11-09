Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 62.9 points or 0.32% at 19590.4 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 5.85%), Ipca Laboratories Ltd (down 5.49%),Laurus Labs Ltd (down 3.65%),Cipla Ltd (down 3.28%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 2.69%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Novartis India Ltd (down 2.6%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 2.43%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 2.34%), Abbott India Ltd (down 2.17%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.92%).

On the other hand, Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 15.05%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 3.83%), and Hikal Ltd (up 3.14%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 548.58 or 1.31% at 42441.64.

The Nifty 50 index was up 153.3 points or 1.25% at 12416.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.85 points or 0.25% at 15255.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.26 points or 0.55% at 5195.97.

On BSE,1412 shares were trading in green, 1166 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

