JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 28.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 28.89% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.94% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 15.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.584.80 16 15.6016.36 -5 OPM %18.2814.17 -18.1418.40 - PBDT1.070.78 37 3.063.39 -10 PBT0.820.55 49 2.082.48 -16 NP0.320.45 -29 1.301.91 -32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements