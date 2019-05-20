Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 28.89% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.25% to Rs 5.58 croreNet profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 28.89% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.94% to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.65% to Rs 15.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.584.80 16 15.6016.36 -5 OPM %18.2814.17 -18.1418.40 - PBDT1.070.78 37 3.063.39 -10 PBT0.820.55 49 2.082.48 -16 NP0.320.45 -29 1.301.91 -32
