South India Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 53.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 63.01 crore

Net profit of South India Paper Mills rose 53.57% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 51.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales63.0151.89 21 OPM %15.7113.41 -PBDT9.007.31 23 PBT6.574.97 32 NP5.163.36 54

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:52 IST

