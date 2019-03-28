South Indian Bank Ltd spurts 2.52%, up for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 16.25, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.7% in last one year as compared to a 12.69% gain in and a 25.83% gain in the Bank index.

rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.25, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 11508.05. The Sensex is at 38338.47, up 0.54%. has added around 19.05% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.84 based on earnings ending December 18.

