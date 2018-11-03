Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 86.49% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 8.41% to Rs 10.13 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds declined 86.49% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales10.1311.06 -8 OPM %6.0210.67 -PBDT0.180.74 -76 PBT0.090.61 -85 NP0.050.37 -86

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:07 IST

