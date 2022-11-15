Tembo Global Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.77% to Rs 52.74 croreNet profit of Tembo Global Industries reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.77% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.7436.18 46 OPM %10.07-4.59 -PBDT3.36-2.15 LP PBT2.75-2.71 LP NP1.72-1.98 LP
