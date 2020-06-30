Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) consolidated net profit declines 89.78% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 14.10 croreNet profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) declined 89.78% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.90% to Rs 5.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 31.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.1015.97 -12 31.4027.07 16 OPM %44.1164.81 -44.8737.86 - PBDT6.159.76 -37 12.217.79 57 PBT6.139.66 -37 11.937.44 60 NP0.605.87 -90 5.423.64 49
