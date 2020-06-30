Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) consolidated net profit declines 89.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 14.10 crore

Net profit of Sri Ramakrishna Mills (Coimbatore) declined 89.78% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.90% to Rs 5.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 31.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

14.1015.9731.4027.0744.1164.8144.8737.866.159.7612.217.796.139.6611.937.440.605.875.423.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)