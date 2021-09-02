Tinplate Company of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alembic Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd and Kitex Garments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 September 2021.

Tinplate Company of India Ltd spiked 16.67% to Rs 278.25 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74137 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Ltd soared 13.02% to Rs 116.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66938 shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd surged 12.78% to Rs 213.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

PC Jeweller Ltd added 10.60% to Rs 25.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd gained 9.99% to Rs 164.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38605 shares in the past one month.

