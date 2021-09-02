Zen Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
TD Power Systems Ltd, Meghmani Organics Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd and BLS International Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 September 2021.
Zen Technologies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 139.8 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
TD Power Systems Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 349.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67853 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35122 shares in the past one month.
Meghmani Organics Ltd spiked 17.52% to Rs 139.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
Madras Fertilizers Ltd jumped 12.66% to Rs 31.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62963 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29244 shares in the past one month.
BLS International Services Ltd exploded 10.93% to Rs 226.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.
