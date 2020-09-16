State Trading Corporation of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
State Trading Corporation of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.74 crore in the March 2020 quarter
India Tourism Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.16 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit declines 14.78% in the March 2020 quarter
KBS India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.05% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 91.37% to Rs 195.19 croreNet Loss of State Trading Corporation of India reported to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 94.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.37% to Rs 195.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2260.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales195.192260.59 -91 OPM %-8.70-1.06 -PBDT-3.13-9.10 66 PBT-6.94-13.01 47 NP-6.92-94.79 93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU