Steel Authority of India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1226.47 crore in the June 2020 quarter

TAKE Solutions initiates liquidation of its step-down subsidiary in Germany
Sales decline 38.82% to Rs 9067.52 crore

Net loss of Steel Authority of India reported to Rs 1226.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 102.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.82% to Rs 9067.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14820.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9067.5214820.89 -39 OPM %-4.3910.72 -PBDT-956.751023.07 PL PBT-1930.23150.46 PL NP-1226.47102.68 PL

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 09:59 IST

