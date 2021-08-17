Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 18.58 points or 1.21% at 1517.72 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 5.9%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.99%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 4.19%),HFCL Ltd (down 3.92%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 3.13%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.17%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.25%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.1%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.07%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.29%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.21%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44 or 0.08% at 55626.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 1.6 points or 0.01% at 16561.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 36.56 points or 0.14% at 26242.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.21 points or 0.31% at 8100.27.

On BSE,1007 shares were trading in green, 2069 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

