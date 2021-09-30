Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Sterling & Wilson Solar commissions solar power plant in Jordan
Sterling & Wilson Solar announces change in Global CEO
Sterling and Wilson Solar diversifies business by adopting new verticals
Sterling & Wilson Solar's US arm wins order worth USD 121.7 mn
Sterling & Wilson Solar expands its portfolio of renewable energy offerings
-
Future Retail Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2021.
Future Retail Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2021.
Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd crashed 4.88% to Rs 394.5 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.
Future Retail Ltd lost 3.97% to Rs 51.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
Religare Enterprises Ltd tumbled 3.45% to Rs 177.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd slipped 3.36% to Rs 59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27855 shares in the past one month.
Future Consumer Ltd dropped 3.17% to Rs 7.64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.6 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU