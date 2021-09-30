Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Future Retail Ltd, Religare Enterprises Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 September 2021.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd crashed 4.88% to Rs 394.5 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd lost 3.97% to Rs 51.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd tumbled 3.45% to Rs 177.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 96264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd slipped 3.36% to Rs 59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67335 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27855 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd dropped 3.17% to Rs 7.64. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

