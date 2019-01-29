Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 243.26% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 6.10% to Rs 794.50 croreNet profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 243.26% to Rs 293.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 85.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.10% to Rs 794.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 748.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales794.50748.79 6 OPM %15.1217.06 -PBDT342.69134.39 155 PBT302.0296.44 213 NP293.4285.48 243
