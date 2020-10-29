Volumes spurt at Navin Fluorine International Limited counter

Navin Fluorine International Limited notched up volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76202 shares

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 October 2020.

Navin Fluorine International Limited notched up volume of 5.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76202 shares. The stock rose 7.30% to Rs.2,278.40. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25133 shares. The stock dropped 0.30% to Rs.164.95. Volumes stood at 15770 shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd notched up volume of 18.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.68% to Rs.209.00. Volumes stood at 3.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd clocked volume of 38.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.67% to Rs.1,589.50. Volumes stood at 7.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 4.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.14 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.23% to Rs.1,643.00. Volumes stood at 54865 shares in the last session.

