JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Japan Nikkei ends lower with eyes on US Fed move
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 December 2022.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.37% to Rs.220.50. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd recorded volume of 9.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.41% to Rs.2,039.05. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55116 shares. The stock slipped 1.06% to Rs.596.35. Volumes stood at 16038 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 3.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.43% to Rs.1,017.70. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Yes Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 7215.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2,705.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.60% to Rs.21.00. Volumes stood at 13220.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU