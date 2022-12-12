Volumes soar at Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd counter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Birla Corporation Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 December 2022.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd recorded volume of 10.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.37% to Rs.220.50. Volumes stood at 2.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd recorded volume of 9.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.41% to Rs.2,039.05. Volumes stood at 4.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55116 shares. The stock slipped 1.06% to Rs.596.35. Volumes stood at 16038 shares in the last session.

Birla Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 3.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.43% to Rs.1,017.70. Volumes stood at 3.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Yes Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 7215.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2,705.83 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.60% to Rs.21.00. Volumes stood at 13220.04 lakh shares in the last session.

