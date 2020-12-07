Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rises nearly 3%

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 586.05, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.25% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.09% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 586.05, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 13330.05. The Sensex is at 45332.4, up 0.56%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has risen around 14.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12353.6, up 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 47.36 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

