Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit declines 44.41% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit rises 59.36% in the June 2018 quarter
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit rises 43.18% in the September 2018 quarter
Dina Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 57.65% in the June 2018 quarter
Deepti Alloy Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores standalone net profit rises 182.08% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 533.75 croreNet profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company declined 44.41% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 533.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 506.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales533.75506.44 5 OPM %9.4814.92 -PBDT44.6668.84 -35 PBT35.2859.60 -41 NP22.7440.91 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU