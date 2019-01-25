Sunflag Iron & Steel Company standalone net profit declines 44.41% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 533.75 crore

Net profit of Sunflag Iron & Steel Company declined 44.41% to Rs 22.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 533.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 506.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales533.75506.44 5 OPM %9.4814.92 -PBDT44.6668.84 -35 PBT35.2859.60 -41 NP22.7440.91 -44

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 16:52 IST

