Super Sales India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.52% to Rs 78.01 croreNet loss of Super Sales India reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.52% to Rs 78.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 61.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales78.0161.66 27 OPM %5.2811.68 -PBDT3.956.61 -40 PBT-0.572.40 PL NP-0.070.88 PL
