Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 19.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.41% to Rs 692.10 croreNet profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 19.92% to Rs 38.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.41% to Rs 692.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 479.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales692.10479.27 44 OPM %11.6911.28 -PBDT75.7059.06 28 PBT50.9844.68 14 NP38.0431.72 20
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
