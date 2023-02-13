Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 19.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.41% to Rs 692.10 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 19.92% to Rs 38.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.41% to Rs 692.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 479.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.692.10479.2711.6911.2875.7059.0650.9844.6838.0431.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)