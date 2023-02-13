JUST IN
Shares further pare losses; realty stocks decline
Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 19.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.41% to Rs 692.10 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 19.92% to Rs 38.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.41% to Rs 692.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 479.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales692.10479.27 44 OPM %11.6911.28 -PBDT75.7059.06 28 PBT50.9844.68 14 NP38.0431.72 20

Mon, February 13 2023. 14:46 IST

