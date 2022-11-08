Sylph Technologies standalone net profit rises 425.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 8200.00% to Rs 0.83 croreNet profit of Sylph Technologies rose 425.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8200.00% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.830.01 8200 OPM %2.41-1400.00 -PBDT0.210.04 425 PBT0.210.04 425 NP0.210.04 425
