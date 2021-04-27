Symphony jumps after Q4 PAT rises 58% YoY

Symphony surged 5.05% to Rs 1268 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 58% to Rs 63 crore on 36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 339 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

EBITDA improved 41% to Rs 90 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 64 crore reported in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q4 March 2021 stood at Rs 82 crore, up by 60% from Rs 51 crore recorded in Q4 March 2020.

Symphony reported 18% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 900 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 from Rs 1,103 crore recorded in the year ended 31 March 2020. The fall in sales was due to lower sales in Symphony India, Impco Mexico and GSK China due to COVID-19.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 41% to Rs 107 crore in FY21 from Rs 182 crore in FY20, as costs increased in Climate Technologies & Symphony India, lower sales volume in India and provision for doubtful debts in Impco of Rs 7.2 crore.

Symphony manufactures air coolers for domestic, commercial and industrial customers in 60 countries across the globe.

