T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 58.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 211.63 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 58.02% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 211.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 225.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.211.63225.9912.5426.3537.3773.3726.9163.1319.7246.98

