T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit declines 58.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 211.63 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network declined 58.02% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 211.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 225.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales211.63225.99 -6 OPM %12.5426.35 -PBDT37.3773.37 -49 PBT26.9163.13 -57 NP19.7246.98 -58

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:37 IST

