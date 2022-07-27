Tanla Platforms Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd, Sansera Engineering Ltd, Route Mobile Ltd and United Spirits Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2022.

Tanla Platforms Ltd lost 19.73% to Rs 586.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52398 shares in the past one month.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd tumbled 9.79% to Rs 224.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39383 shares in the past one month.

Sansera Engineering Ltd crashed 7.71% to Rs 710.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19844 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd corrected 6.82% to Rs 1216.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26175 shares in the past one month.

United Spirits Ltd fell 6.61% to Rs 793.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50216 shares in the past one month.

